CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Know Before You Go: Guidelines and rules for the Bonfire Music Festival

By Tajh Deneus
upressonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents attending the university’s Bonfire Music Festival on Sept. 9 are expected to follow a series of safety guidelines given by the Program Board. Program Board adviser Richard Mahler wrote in an email that the sold-out event would include several safety protocols including limited tickets and numerous hand sanitizer stations. Bonfire organizers expect all attendees to wear face coverings.

www.upressonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Other Music#Maskless#The Program Board#The University Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Bristol, TNheraldcourier.com

'You never know who will walk onstage at Rhythm & Roots': Musical acts prepare for festival's return

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Finally. Two years in the making, the 20th Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion renews next weekend, Friday, Sept. 10, through Sunday, Sept. 12. Despite the presence of killer COVID-19, Rhythm & Roots moves forth in downtown Bristol. It’ll be a hive where music and people hope to make a mighty buzz, where bands from the realms of country, Southern rock, blues and more will create a salve for aching souls.
MusicEDMTunes

Know Before You Go: The Lost In Dreams 2021 Compilation

Curious about what Lost In Dreams 2021 will be like? Well, here’s a playlist that will give you all the previews you need before attending. The newest world within the Insomniac universe for future bass, vocal-driven, and melodic dubstep is about to make its debut this Labor Day Weekend. Secondly, it features Manila Killa B2B Chet Porter, Kaivon, Moon Boots, pluko, Elephante, Crystal Skies, Haywyre, SG Lewis and so much more. Downtown Las Vegas’s Convention Center is about to get its own lane.
Entertainmentthemusicuniverse.com

Doja Cat teams with Pepsi for ‘Grease’ reimagination

Global pop star introduces modern take on classic Grease song. Pepsi has unveiled the new Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop, a modern take on classic soda shop flavors made with real sugar, available in Cream Soda and Black Cherry. To introduce the new product and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Grease, Pepsi has enlisted one of today’s hottest stars in music, Doja Cat, to refresh and remake one of the most recognizable songs of the soda shop era, “You’re the One That I Want.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy