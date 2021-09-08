Know Before You Go: Guidelines and rules for the Bonfire Music Festival
Students attending the university’s Bonfire Music Festival on Sept. 9 are expected to follow a series of safety guidelines given by the Program Board. Program Board adviser Richard Mahler wrote in an email that the sold-out event would include several safety protocols including limited tickets and numerous hand sanitizer stations. Bonfire organizers expect all attendees to wear face coverings.www.upressonline.com
