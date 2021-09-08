Know Before You Go: Guidelines and rules for the Bonfire Music Festival

Curious about what Lost In Dreams 2021 will be like? Well, here’s a playlist that will give you all the previews you need before attending. The newest world within the Insomniac universe for future bass, vocal-driven, and melodic dubstep is about to make its debut this Labor Day Weekend. Secondly, it features Manila Killa B2B Chet Porter, Kaivon, Moon Boots, pluko, Elephante, Crystal Skies, Haywyre, SG Lewis and so much more. Downtown Las Vegas’s Convention Center is about to get its own lane.