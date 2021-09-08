Jamie Lee Curtis on Why the Women’s Movement Should Love ‘Halloween’s’ Lead Character Laurie Strode
Jamie Lee Curtis, who will receive Venice Film Festival’s Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement on Wednesday evening before the out-of-competition screening of “Halloween Kills,” addressed accusations that the first film in the franchise was “anti-feminist” and “women bashing” at a press conference earlier in the day. Curtis said that she thought “today the women’s movement would love [lead character] Laurie Strode,” who reflected women’s “strength, intelligence and ability to shape shift, and fight back against the adversity that is coming at them and have since the beginning of time.”www.imdb.com
