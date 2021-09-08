CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

INSIGHT: Sherwin-Williams, PPG profit warnings highlight raw material challenges, Ida impact on coatings

ICIS Chemical Business
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (ICIS)--Earnings warnings from US-based coatings companies Sherwin-Williams and PPG are shining a brighter spotlight on raw material cost inflation and supply chain challenges, especially following the impact of Hurricane Ida. Any hope for a return to normal seasonality by Q4 2021 in many product chains has been dashed...

www.icis.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sherwin Williams#Ppg#Raw Materials#Sherwin Williams#Icis#Ppg#Acc#Jefferies#Avient Axalta#Basf#Dupont#3m#Quaker Chemical#Valvoline#Nba#Isocyanates#Louisiana Ethylene#Po#Acrylates#Ethanolamines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
EconomyMarietta Daily Journal

GM warns of challenging Q3, bigger production impact from chip shortage

General Motors predicts a challenging third quarter and warned Wall Street on Friday that its vehicle sales and production volumes would take a bigger-than-expected hit in the second half. GM's CFO Paul Jacobson told analysts at an RBC Capital Markets conference that because of the ongoing global shortage of semiconductor...
Cleveland, OHCrain's Cleveland Business

Sherwin-Williams cuts third-quarter sales outlook on disruptions

Sherwin-Williams Co. lowered its revenue forecast for the third quarter, becoming the second paint-maker in two days to signal that supply-chain disruptions are vexing sales. Hurricane Ida's lingering impact is contributing to an already existing difficulty in obtaining raw materials, the Cleveland-based company said in a statement Wednesday, Sept. 8. Third-quarter sales will be up or down by just a low single-digit percentage from the year-earlier period, compared with a prior expectation of as much as a high single-digit increase. The guidance for full-year sales and earnings per share remains unchanged.
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Mideast petrochemical markets mixed; some offers rise amid US outages

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Middle East’s petrochemical markets are mixed, with polyethylene terephthalate (PET) enjoying good sales to the Americas in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, and offers for polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) have increased amid supply shortages from Saudi Arabia. Some markets in the region are, however, in the lull, in...
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

US Sherwin-Williams cuts Q3 sales guidance, cites raw material availability problems

HOUSTON (ICIS)--US paint and coatings major Sherwin-Williams has lowered its Q3 sales guidance because of raw material availability issues, it said on Wednesday. The company lowered the guidance for Q3 consolidated net sales to “up or down by a low-single digit percentage” from Q3 2020. The previous guidance from 27 July was “up mid-to-high single digit %”.
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies ranking shows pandemic impact

LONDON and NEW YORK (ICIS) -- ICIS has announced its annual ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies listing of global producers ranked by 2020 sales. Germany-based BASF is the world's largest chemical company with sales of $72.3bn in 2020, down just 0.3% versus 2019. China-based Sinopec was second with $57.0bn in...
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

US PPG cuts Q3 sales volume estimate because of supply chain disruptions

HOUSTON (ICIS)--US coatings major PPG expects Q3 sales volumes to fall short of expectations because of the ongoing supply chain disruptions, it said on Tuesday. Volumes are expected to be down by $225m-275m, compared with what the company anticipated at the start of the quarter. Sales volumes are being impacted...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Paints maker PPG warns that Q3 sales will lag guidance by $225 million to $275 million due to shortages, higher costs

Shares of paint maker PPG Industries Inc. slid 4% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company said it expects third-quarter sales volumes to be lower by $225 million to $275 million from guidance issued at the start of the quarter, due to disruptions in commodity supply, chip shortages and continued logistics and transportation challenges in many regions, including the U.S., Europe and China. "In addition, raw material inflation for the third quarter is trending higher than previously communicated by about $60 million to $70 million," the company said in a statement. The supply-chain disruptions have deteriorated since the company's earnings announcement on July 19 and it is now withdrawing its third-quarter and full-year guidance. However, aggregate economic demand remains robust, it said, and PPG expects strong sales growth heading into 2022 once conditions normalize. Shares have gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20.8%.
Industryrubbernews.com

Raw materials costs drive Wacker's price hikes

MUNICH—Wacker Chemie A.G. raised prices Sept. 7 for its Vinnapas dispersions and dispersible polymer powders line that is sold in Asia. And effective Sept. 15, the chemical company will raise prices by 10 percent across its entire product range, "or as customer contracts allow." "This measure has been necessitated by...
Washington StatePosted by
Benzinga

Amazon, Walmart To Advise Washington On Ocean Freight Policy

Some of the largest and most powerful companies in the U.S. will now have a say in shaping transportation policy in a public forum at the Federal Maritime Commission. The FMC announced on Thursday the first 24 members to serve on its newly formed National Shipper Advisory Committee (NSAC), evenly divided between importers and exporters. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Target (NYSE: TGT), and Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) are some of the big-name online and retail companies representing importers. DuPont (NYSE: DD), Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), and Louis Dreyfus are among the major players that will represent exporters.
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Amount of US Gulf oil shut in falls 10% after prolonged outages

HOUSTON (ICIS)--The amount of US Gulf oil production shut in has fallen by 10% from 9 September, as the impact of Hurricane Ida continues to hamper offshore oil and natural gas production. Currently, 66% of oil production and 75% of natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico remains offline,...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Over 75% of US Gulf oil, natgas production remains shut in

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Over 75% of US Gulf oil production and natural gas production respectively remains offline as offshore producers continue to recover from the disruption in production caused by Hurricane Ida. Currently, 76% of oil production and 77% of natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut in, according...
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

INSIGHT: Europe BDO market to be defined by self-sufficiency, tightness in 2022

LONDON (ICIS)--The European butanediol (BDO) market has changed radically during 2021, with domestic supply of material becoming much more important due to disrupted global tradeflows. Previously regular imports from Asia have been sharply reduced by multiple factors including soaring logistics costs, limited vessel space and price increases in Asia that...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Global Polyurea Coatings Market 2021 Development Analysis - VersaFlex Incorporated, PPG Industries, Inc., KUDKO CHEMICAL CO. LTD

The global polyurea coatings market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The factors boosting the growth of the polyurea coatings are the emerging applications in various end-use industries such as building & construction, transportation, industrial, and landscape. Polyurea coating has wider suitability as they are durable, ease-of-use, environment-friendly, and compliant with standards related to VOCs. This is due to the increased demand for consumer products and technological and infrastructural advancements. Manufacturers of polyurea coatings are investing in product development and making expansions in product portfolios to satisfy the increasing consumer demand.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Marta Stewart to join Sherwin-Williams’ board of directors

The Sherwin-Williams Co. said it’s named Marta Stewart, a retired Norfolk Southern Corp. executive vice president and CFO, to its board of directors. Stewart, 63, will join the Cleveland paint company (NYSE: SHW) board’s audit committee. “Through her over three decades of service with Norfolk Southern, she gained significant financial...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Textile Auxiliaries Market Research 2021-2027 With Huntsman International, Solvay, Archroma

The updated report on the Textile Auxiliaries market gives a precise analysis of the value chain assessment for the review period of 2021 to 2027. The research includes an exhaustive evaluation of the administration of the key market companies and their revenue-generating business strategies adopted by them to drive sustainable business. The report further enlists the market shortcomings, stability, growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities for the projected timeframe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy