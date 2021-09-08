CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

US natgas prices pressured amid reduced production after Hurricane Ida - EIA

 5 days ago

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Average US natural gas prices in August rose from July on increased demand for cooling amid hotter temperatures across the country, and they are likely to remain elevated after more than 90% of US Gulf production was taken offline ahead of Hurricane Ida, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Louisiana State
#Natural Gas Prices#Eia#Short Term Energy Outlook#Lng#Icis Hurricane Ida
