Westfield, MA

COVID-19 Testing Dashboard Fall 2021

ma.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Westfield State University COVID-19 Dashboard provides information relating to the health of our campus community—students, faculty, and staff—by transparently sharing metrics, such as the number of tests conducted, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, and trends in positive test results and percent positivity rates, consistent with local and state reporting protocols. Our testing operation is underway and operating efficiently and effectively. This dashboard will be updated each Monday with the latest information from our testing partners.

www.westfield.ma.edu

#Covid 19
