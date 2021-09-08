The Fit Woman’s Guide to Supplements

Eat This, Not That! is reader-supported and every product we feature is independently vetted by our editors. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission. With COVID still a threat around the globe, many people are eager to boost their immune health by adding some supplements to their regular routine. Among the most popular additions to many people's supplement regimens has been vitamin D, and with good reason. A 2020 study published in JAMA Network Open found that, among a group of 489 individuals studied, those with low vitamin D levels were 1.77 times more likely to test positive for COVID than those with sufficient vitamin D levels.