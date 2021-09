Cityfox takes on its latest challenge – to recreate Brooklyn Mirage on the beaches of Mexico at the new destination festival Departure!. A dream team comprised of The Cityfox Experience, Brooklyn Mirage, and Pollen Presents, have come together to introduce Departure, a destination festival that is set to land in Mexico next year. Cityfox is known for immersive experiences and it seems this festival will take the concept to a whole new level on the beaches of Playa del Carmen with a custom-built “Mirage” main venue with two additional custom builds for ongoing music.