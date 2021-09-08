SCA teaches cybersecurity with web application hacking event

On June 30, 2021, Quality Matters hosted senior academic leaders from a broad spectrum of higher education institutions to help better understand, and facilitate the way forward, for quality in U.S. higher education. The context for this national conversation was a moment in time when glimpses into a post-pandemic landscape afforded us the opportunity of both hindsight and foresight. Hindsight to recognize disparities in student access and success well before, but exacerbated by, the pandemic and the foresight of demographic and financial challenges on the near horizon for higher education. Moderators, panelists, and participants considered these past and future perspectives in a current environment of broad political, social, and ecological challenges that impact how we work together for positive change.
