SCA teaches cybersecurity with web application hacking event

By Dreyma Beronja
thenorthwindonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudent Cybersecurity Association hosted their first event of the semester with the web application hacking event. Those who attended learned how to install the tools necessary to test the security of websites and practice on a website that SCA has set up. The event was held at Harding Hall 229 yesterday from 6-8 p.m.

thenorthwindonline.com

