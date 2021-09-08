CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy launches national debate on waste repository

Cover picture for the articleThe opening plenary session of Italy's National Seminar, which aims at deepening the analysis of the technical aspects related to the national repository for radioactive waste and technological park project with all interested parties, was held yesterday. The National Seminar, a series of consultative meetings, follows the publication in January of a list of 67 potential sites for a radioactive waste storage facility.

