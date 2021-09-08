Italy launches national debate on waste repository

British Airways has launched a new sustainability programme, BA Better World, which will see the carrier explore the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). As part of the programme, the airline has announced a collaboration with BP, committing to source sustainable aviation fuel with respect to all its flights between London, Glasgow and Edinburgh during the UK’s COP26 climate change summit being held in Glasgow later this year. According to BA, the SAF sourced for the COP26 period provides a lifecycle carbon reduction of up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel.