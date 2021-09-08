Cai named to ITA All-American Championships

Bowling Green, Ohio– Twelve current and former Centenary gymnasts were named Scholastic All-America Award winners by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA). The following Ladies were named to the prestigious team: junior Rose Deshler (Hastings, Minn.), junior Kendall Huff (Riviera, Texas), senior Kendall Knaps (Prairieville, La.) junior Madison McCary (Ozark, Mo.), sophomore Izabel Plaza (San Antonio, Texas), junior Kendall Sanders (Spring Branch, Texas), junior Kennedy Stephens (Bella Vista, Ark.), junior Taylor Ann Wilson (Memphis, Tenn.), and former team member Courtney Tripp. Three recent graduating seniors also made the team - Jerrica Harris (Memphis, Tenn.), Jenny Jackson (Monticello, Fla.), and Sierra Ponder (Stone Mountain, Ga.). All twelve Ladies were also named a MIC Scholar-Athlete this past season and nine Ladies had a perfect 4.0 GPA.
