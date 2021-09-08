CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Cai named to ITA All-American Championships

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. – Xinyu Cai of Wisconsin women's tennis has earned selection for the 2021 ITA Women's All-American Championships by LTP, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced Monday. The junior from China is one of 64 players in the country on the qualifying singles list set to compete in the...

Charleston, SC
Wisconsin State
Charleston, SC
#Ita#Ltp#Ncaa Division#Badgerwtennis
China
