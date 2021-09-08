Cai named to ITA All-American Championships

Preseason award season for college basketball is here, and this season, St. John’s has some players who will be in the national conversation. Heading into his third season at St. John’s, Julian Champagnie, the 6’8” swingman from Brooklyn, has been listed as a Third-Team All-American by Athlon Sports. Yes, it is only one publication, but the honor is a sign that Champagnie, the Big East’s leading scorer last season, is on the national radar.