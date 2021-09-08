Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Announces 6.25M Share Common Stock Offering
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock in connection with the forward sales agreements described below.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0