CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Announces 6.25M Share Common Stock Offering

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock in connection with the forward sales agreements described below.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Stock#Dlr#Working Capital#Reit#Digital Realty Trust#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Bofa Securities#Citigroup#L P#Reit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 BlackSky Technology Inc. For: Sep 09 Filed by: COHEN JONATHAN Z

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. On September 9, 2021, pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 17, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Issuer (f/k/a Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.), Osprey Technology Merger Sub, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), and BlackSky Holdings, Inc. ("Old BlackSky"), Merger Sub merged with and into Old BlackSky with Old BlackSky surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Issuer (the "Merger"). In connection with and upon consummation of the Merger, each of the Issuer's outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock automatically converted into one share of Class A Common Stock.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORP For: Sep 08 Filed by: Ulrich Kevin Michael

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. These shares and warrants are held for the account of AIO V AIV 1 Holdings, L.P. ("AIV...
StocksStreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Upgrades BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) to Buy (Earlier)

BofA Securities analyst Geoff Meacham upgraded BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) from Neutral to Buy with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Starts Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) at Buy (Earlier)

BofA Securities analyst Aspen Mori initiates coverage on Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) with a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
RetailStreetInsider.com

FGI Industries Ltd (FGI) Files For Up to $17.6M IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FGI Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: FGI) has filed for up to $17,595,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products. Over...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Datadog, Inc. For: Sep 08 Filed by: Le-Quoc Alexis

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StocksStreetInsider.com

Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend; 0.1% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, or $0.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (OXUSU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OXUSU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to commence trading on September 3, 2021 on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “OXUSU”.
StocksStreetInsider.com

First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) Declares 3-for-1 Stock Split and Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it has approved and declared a three-for-one stock split in the form of a stock dividend on its outstanding shares of common stock. Each stockholder of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2021 will receive two additional shares of Company common stock for each share then held, to be distributed after the close of business on September 15, 2021. Based on the number of shares currently outstanding the Company will have a 7,124,388 shares of common stock outstanding on a split-adjusted basis.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Destination XL Group (DXLG) Prices 5.73M Share Offering at $6.10/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the leading omni-channel specialty retailer of Big + Tall men’s clothing and shoes, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,733,076 shares of common stock by Red Mountain Partners, L.P. at a public offering price of $6.10 per share. The selling stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. The Company is not offering any of its shares of common stock and will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering, but will bear certain costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than underwriting discounts and commissions and the expenses of the underwriters. The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

State Street (STT) Prices 21.7M Share Offering at $87.6/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 21,724,217 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $87.60 per share. The offering is being conducted as a public offering registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
TrafficStreetInsider.com

Fortress Transportation (FTAI) Announces 12M Share Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI) (the "Company") announced today its intention to offer 12,000,000 of its common shares, representing limited liability company interests (the "Common Shares"), in a registered underwritten public offering. In connection with the offering, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,800,000 additional Common Shares.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Option Care Health (OPCH) Prices 9.2M Share Secondary Offering at $26.9/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) announced today that an affiliate of Madison Dearborn Partners (the “Selling Stockholder”) has agreed to sell 9,200,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price to the public of $26.90 per share in an underwritten public offering. The offering is expected to close on September 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bumble (BMBL) Confirms 15M Share Secondary Offering of Shares of Class A Common Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bumble Inc. (Nasdaq: BMBL) (“Bumble”) announced today that certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. (the “Selling Stockholders”) have commenced an underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 shares of Bumble’s Class A common stock pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additionally, the Selling Stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of Bumble’s Class A common stock.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Increases Tender Offer for Outstanding Shares of GCA Corporation to $12.71/sh or $599.1M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI), the global investment bank, today announced that it is increasing the price to be paid in its tender offer to acquire GCA Corporation (“GCA”), by ¥18 per share, for a new total of ¥1,398 ($12.71) per share and a total cash purchase price of approximately ¥65.9 billion ($599.1 million), based on an assumed exchange rate of ¥110 per $1.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) Confirms Launch of 20 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. McAfee Corp. (“McAfee”) (NASDAQ: MCFE) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) pursuant to a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares from the Selling Stockholders. McAfee will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares being sold by the Selling Stockholders.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

RumbleOn Inc. (RMBL) Announces Proposed Public Offering of its Class B Common Stock

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RumbleOn, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBL) (the "Company" or "RumbleOn"), an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles, today announced that it is proposing to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, shares of its Class B Common Stock in an underwritten public offering. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the shares of Class B Common Stock offered in the public offering to cover over-allotments, if any. All of the Class B Common Stock is being offered by the Company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy