Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Announces 6.25M Share Common Stock Offering

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the leading omni-channel specialty retailer of Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,733,076 shares of common stock by Red Mountain Partners, L.P. at a public offering price of $6.10 per share. The selling stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. The Company is not offering any of its shares of common stock and will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering, but will bear certain costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than underwriting discounts and commissions and the expenses of the underwriters. The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.