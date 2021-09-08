CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

The Healing Power of Dance Returns to Montclair

By Gary Wien,
New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 5 days ago
Dance on the Lawn returns for its 8th year on Saturday, September 11. The free outdoor festival offers live performances from some of the best professional dancers in the area and showcases some of the best future talent as well. The event takes place in front of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (73 South Fullerton Avenue) in Montclair from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

