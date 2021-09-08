USU Department of Public Safety Becomes an Official Accredited Agency
The Utah State University Department of Public Safety (DPS) police department is now an officially accredited agency, as approved by the Utah Chiefs of Police Association. USU becomes just the second university in the state to receive police accreditation and is part of the less than 10 percent of law enforcement agencies in the state to be accredited. The accreditation plaque was officially presented to DPS by Association Executive Director Val Shupe on Sept. 8.www.usu.edu
