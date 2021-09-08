Ryan Murphy’s TV Series and Films Ranked by Tomatometer

At first glance, you may not recognise the name Sarah Paulson, but you will definitely feel like you’ve seen her somewhere. And that’s because when it comes to Hollywood, Sarah Paulson has been just about everywhere. The 46-year-old actress has been working since the 90s and, for the past ten years, has been a fixture in the FX anthology series American Horror Story playing various characters over the course of the show’s nine seasons. She’s also starred in several movies like Ocean’s 8 and the Netflix film Birdbox, earning her a solid place in the industry as one of the more polished actresses of her time. With all of her hard work and success, it’s only right that she should have someone in her corner to help her wind down after a gruelling day on the set. So who is Sarah Paulson’s special someone?