Ryan Murphy’s TV Series and Films Ranked by Tomatometer

Rottentomatoes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you do when you’ve conquered the worlds of network and cable TV, won a slew of awards for your efforts, and become one of the few household-name showrunners in the country? Do it all again. Murphy, who made waves in 2018 with a record-breaking Netflix deal that resulted...

