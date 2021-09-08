Hiking Spots with a View Around Woodland Hills

Secluded mountain treks. Unparalleled people-watching. Beautiful vistas of the city. Whatever it is you’re looking for to accompany your outdoor workout in Woodland Hills, this area has it all – in droves. Los Angeles, in general, is blessed with sunny weather nearly year-round and this geographical location allows us to hit some of the best beaches and mountains in the state – on the same day. But for many locals, hiking is at the top of the to-do roster, and what better way to indulge in this than with a jaw-dropping view of the surroundings.