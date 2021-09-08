CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Douglas Bischoff

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrady Hunt is pleased to welcome Douglas K. Bischoff to the firm as Of Counsel. Mr. Bischoff is a veteran real estate attorney who brings more than 30 years of legal experience in the real estate field. He was a senior vice president and general counsel for The Related Group and the head of real estate for the Miami offices of Holland & Knight and Morgan, Lewis, & Bockius. Bischoff served as associate dean for adjunct faculty at the University of Miami School of Law, a post he held since 2010.

