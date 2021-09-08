Carson City legal - 16708

Notice is hereby given that Karen Blair, and Susan Lani have been appointed and qualified Successor Co-Trustees of The Beulah Anne Cole Keast Living Trust, the Settlor, Beulah Anne Cole Keast aka Anne Keast, of that trust died on August 13, 2021. All creditors having claims against the estate are required to file the claims with Steven P. Handelin, Esq. of Handelin Law, LTD, P.O. Box 4568, Carson City, NV 89702, within ninety (90) days after the first publication of this notice.