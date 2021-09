August 7, 1937 to July 09, 2021- Nancy passed away at her home in Gresham, Oregon. Nancy Louise (Gustafson) Barker passed away July 9 at her home in Gresham, Oregon. She was born on August 7, 1937, to Kermit and Bernice Gustafson in Vancouver B.C. The family moved a few years later to Seattle where she attended school and later the University of Washington, receiving a degree in Secondary English Education. After graduation she moved to Portland and then to Sandy in 1964 to raise a family.