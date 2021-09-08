Duncan Channon adds two new creative directors, design director
Duncan Channon has announced three new hires to bolster its creative and design leadership: Creative Directors Kelly McCullough and Jessea Hankins, and Design Director Darlene Gibson. McCullough joins Duncan Channon after most recently serving as a creative director at Eleven, Hankins returns to Duncan Channon, where she began her career and rose to become an associate creative director in 2017, and Gibson steps into her role after more than a decade of freelance with agencies, including Eleven, R/GA, McGaryBowen, FCB, and Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners.www.thesfegotist.com
