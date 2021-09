How do travel advisors and cruisers keep up with the constantly changing worldwide travel rules and regulations these days?. On the latest episode of the Folo by Travel Weekly, Vicki Freed, senior vice president of sales, marketing and trade support and services for Royal Caribbean International, Penny Rushing, the owner of Four Points Travel, an Avoya agency, and Gene Sloan, the cruise editor at The Points Guy, offered tips on how to avoid potential delays and hiccups when it comes to cruising in the pandemic world and the best ways to stay current with the varying and everchanging protocols.