Meadville, PA

Allegheny College Receives National Endowment for the Humanities Grant to Support Digital Innovation in Chinese Language and Culture Curriculum

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllegheny College has received a $48,355 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the Digital Humanities Advancement Grant program to support planning efforts to develop a curriculum for intermediate Chinese language and culture that incorporates digital learning tools. The project, titled “An Engaging Digital Curriculum for Intermediate...

