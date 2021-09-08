Allegheny College Receives National Endowment for the Humanities Grant to Support Digital Innovation in Chinese Language and Culture Curriculum

The Guana Peninsula project aims to better understand, through a combination of archaeological investigations and applied anthropological methods, how people have used the cultural and natural the resources of the Peninsula in the past, as well as how people continue to use the resources today. These resources are at risk now more than ever due to threats from climate change impacts and development. Information gained from the grant-funded work will help current land managers understand and interpret the area's history, and inform and guide management strategies for cultural and environmental resources to best fit the needs of the existing stakeholder community.