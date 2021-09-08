Allegheny College Receives National Endowment for the Humanities Grant to Support Digital Innovation in Chinese Language and Culture Curriculum
Allegheny College has received a $48,355 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the Digital Humanities Advancement Grant program to support planning efforts to develop a curriculum for intermediate Chinese language and culture that incorporates digital learning tools. The project, titled “An Engaging Digital Curriculum for Intermediate...sites.allegheny.edu
