MURPHY: KIDS DON’T HAVE TO WEAR MASKS IF CLASSROOM IS TOO HOT

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Phil Murphy says it’s ok for schools to be lenient on the State’s mask policy, but only if the classroom is too hot. Murphy announced Wednesday that schools have leverage to relax the mask policy due to excessive heat, but that’s it. He insists the masks are continuing to be mandated in schools.

