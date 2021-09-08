MURPHY: KIDS DON’T HAVE TO WEAR MASKS IF CLASSROOM IS TOO HOT

Yet the answer to the question is unanswerable. Wearing a mask has become a topic of such debate that not even the federal government can come up with effective guidelines. Instead, they pass the buck to state governments on the grounds that state governments can better determine their protocols based on the regional levels of COVID-19 outbreaks. This, while disconcerting, does make sense at this stage of the pandemic. However, the state governments also do not want to be responsible for making the wrong decision, so the buck is passed yet again to local governments which, often ill-equipped to make such important decisions, are unable to come up with effective guidelines and once again make masks someone else’s problem. This leaves local communities, college campuses, and small businesses at the forefront of a global issue. Some locations, heiring on the side of caution, have decided to bring back the mask regardless of vaccination status. Other places, favoring individual liberties for those who are vaccinated, have decided to not require masks. But, as students and staff of Saint Anselm College, where do we stand?