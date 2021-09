EUR/USD bulls are on the lookout for an upside daily extension. EUR/USD is supported at the 61.8% ratio as US CPI looms. EUR/USD was ending the week on the backfoot in a sudden burst of energy in US yields and the greenback once again as risk sentiment soured. EUR/USD finished lower by 0.13% and on the verge of losing the 1.18 area. The single currency fell from a high of 1.1851 to score a low of 1.1808.