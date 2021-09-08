Suenatron at Chile, Mole, Pozole Fest

San Jose legends Suenatron headline this year’s Chile, Mole, Pozole festival at the Mexican Heritage Plaza on the East Side. The band’s brothers, Mexia and Giovanni Hernández, have both inherited talent and musical influence from their father, the famous Hernán Hernández of Los Tigres del Norte. In Suenatron, they take hints of Santana, the East Bay’s mighty Tower of Power, War and more, and mix them all in a distinctly San Josean cumbia stew. SJ natives Matt Gonzales and Eduardo Montelongo keep the party going with cumbia, norteño, rap and more.