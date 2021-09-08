CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tortilla Soup Presents ‘Party in the Park’

By Kyle Martin
Cover picture for the articleMusic and dancing will fill History Park San Jose this Saturday, with artists playing tributes to War, Journey, Santana, Teena Marie and more. Headlining the event is none other than Paul Benavidez, lead singer of Malo and the voice behind “Suavecito,” the “Chicano national anthem,” who blesses the stage with a performance in the band Tortilla Soup. There will be food, beer, wine and enough music to keep the dancing going well into the evening. Maxx Cabello, another featured artist, brings soulful blues music for good times. Tickets are flying fast: the only ones left must be purchased at the door.

