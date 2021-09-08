CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Letter: Act to preserve housing assistance

By Willie Dickerson, SNOHOMISH Published:
Columbian
 4 days ago

How do we best prepare for the oncoming tsunamis of rent and utility defaults? (“In Our View: Prepare now for expiration of moratoriums,” The Columbian, Sept. 2) Of course getting the monies already allocated to those who qualify would help greatly. Support for Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley’s bill for maintaining essential services would make a difference, as would the president’s $3.5 trillion package to invest in Americans. There is hope for all three of these and we can do our part: Call on your members of Congress, senators and representative (202-224-3121) to support all three of these initiatives. Then keep calling to make sure they follow through; it doesn’t hurt to remind them in the process that you are a voter.

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Merkley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Assistance#Columbian#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Related
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Continued Assistance Act

Trenton NJ, Expanded unemployment insurance (UI) benefits established under the federal CARES Act in March 2020, and renewed by the Continued Assistance Act in December 2020 and again by the American Rescue Plan in March, are expiring Sept. 4. Continue reading It’s Back to Work : Federal Expanded Unemployment Benefits End Labor Day Weekend.
Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

FEMA addresses food reimbursement and housing assistance

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) $132 million from FEMA are now in the hands of families with damaged homes from Hurricane Ida. Many people have questions about reimbursements for food and hotels. Tony Tirante was extremely happy when power was restored to his Baton Rouge home following the storm. “I was...
Congress & Courtscapecoddaily.com

Housing Assistance Corporation Reaching Out To Struggling Renters

HYANNIS – With the recent reversal of the CDC’s eviction moratorium by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Housing Assistance Corporation is reaching out to Cape Cod residents to assist those struggling to pay their rent and at risk of losing their housing. “We’re definitely disappointed by the Supreme Court decision because we know… .
Real EstateWicked Local

Letter to the Editor: Public housing

It’s become apparent that it’s difficult for anyone from or originally from Waltham to obtain public housing in the city unless you are from outside the city. Those who are from outside the city seem to succeed at getting into housing in a shorter amount of time than one who is from Waltham, sad as it is to say.
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

LETTER: Promote affordable housing, not division

In a recent op-ed, “CCC’s stance on affordable housing flies in face of Cambridge’s progressive values,” Councilor Marc McGovern and council candidate Joe McGuirk appear to be misrepresenting the position of the Cambridge Citizens Coalition, as well as unnecessarily contributing to division and name-calling instead of advancing the complex discussion of how to promote affordable housing.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

SAHA hosts housing assistance resource fair

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Housing Authority (SAHA) partnered with Texas Representative Liz Campos and CPS Energy to host a community-wide housing assistance resource fair Saturday. The event helps provide the public with an opportunity to receive one-on-one assistance with an application for SAHA’s housing choice voucher program open...
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Letter to the Editor: Trails Preserved and Wildlife Respected

Chaffee citizens have been absolutely clear about what they believe should happen with the growing recreational use of public lands within the County. They want trails preserved and wildlife respected and have voted with their dollars to see that it happens. The Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan was developed with participation from the full range of interested people and organizations. Failure to participate was a matter of choice or perhaps a strategy to attack the plan in the end. One approach to land management is to exploit it to the full extent until all wildlife is gone and trails are so overused as to be eroded and unusable.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Letters: Supportive housing benefits the neighborhood

Regarding “S.F. wants to put homeless hotels around the city. These are the neighborhoods pushing back” (Aug. 26): I am one of the many who attended the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing meeting regarding the city purchasing the Buchanan Hotel in Japantown. I am one of a minority of people supporting this idea. While activists use anti-homelessness rhetoric and fear tactics like it will ruin the neighborhood’s economy, I feel it would be a benefit to the neighborhood.
Maine StateSeacoast Online

Letter: Our leaders need to start acting like leaders

The educational system has apparently failed our children and the adults those children grow up to become. A person who has developed critical thinking skills (and then uses them) would not outright reject a medically-proven approach (even if issued under an Emergency Use Authorization) to minimize the impact of a deadly disease and then accept unapproved alternative therapies (such as the latest dewormer craze) from various social media sites. Additionally, it appears those that reject the vaccine willingly accept an antibody treatment (still only approved under the Emergency Use Authorization) after they contract the disease.
Congress & Courts13newsnow.com

House committee votes to preserve 3 Navy cruisers

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday approved a $23.9 billion increase to the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act. The amendment raises the budget topline to $741 billion from $716 billion, with an additional $4.7 billion for shipbuilding and seapower priorities. The amendment protects...
Congress & CourtsAustin American-Statesman

Letters to the editor: 'Act like people elected to serve us'

I have a suggestion for something to add to the special session. Rather than worrying about transgender athletics, how about thinking about something that will have an impact on all of us? The electric grid needs to be updated. The supposed solutions are not actually solutions. Y'all have basically thrown a Band-aid at a broken leg where the bone is sticking out.
AdvocacyPosted by
9&10 News

Sleeping Bear Gateways Awarded Grant to Assist with Workforce Housing

Through a competitive grant, Sleeping Bear Gateways will address the housing shortage in Benzie and Leelanau counties. They’ve been awarded $90,000 from the USDA Rural Business Development Program to support workforce housing. It’s been tough in those areas to find people work and live their year round as well as workers for seasonal positions.
HomelessSan Bernardino County Sun

Housing should be a human right: Letters

Re “ Court gets it correct on eviction moratorium” (Aug. 31):. Evictions are a richer person using the government to force a poorer person into homelessness in order to make a greater profit. Shelter is a basic human necessity. If you’ve seen Maslow’s hierarchy of needs it’s right there as one of the most fundamental. Owning a house you don’t live in is not. Shelter should be a legal human right, not just a moral right.
House Rentpncguam.com

Adelup: Additional $76 million available for rental and housing assistance

The Office of the Governor has announced that the U.S. Treasury has allocated approximately $76 million more in funding for federal emergency funding for housing assistance to Guam residents who have experienced financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Treasury allotted Guam’s Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program $62.6...

Comments / 0

Community Policy