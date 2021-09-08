Letter: Act to preserve housing assistance

How do we best prepare for the oncoming tsunamis of rent and utility defaults? (“In Our View: Prepare now for expiration of moratoriums,” The Columbian, Sept. 2) Of course getting the monies already allocated to those who qualify would help greatly. Support for Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley’s bill for maintaining essential services would make a difference, as would the president’s $3.5 trillion package to invest in Americans. There is hope for all three of these and we can do our part: Call on your members of Congress, senators and representative (202-224-3121) to support all three of these initiatives. Then keep calling to make sure they follow through; it doesn’t hurt to remind them in the process that you are a voter.