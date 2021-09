Dade City - David B. Burris, 62 of Dade City, FL, passed away in his home on Monday, August 23. David was born on November 19, 1958 to Glenn O. Burris and Phyllis R. (Dennis) Burris in Cambridge, OH and moved to Dade City in his 20's. David spent the majority of his working life as a delivery man, salesman, and warehouse manager for over 30 years at Dempsey Furniture, and also worked various jobs in mechanics and sales throughout his life.