CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Hong Kong’s M+ museum announces opening date

By ArtReview
artreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong’s much-delayed museum of contemporary visual culture, M+, has finally confirmed its opening date as 12 November. The museum, which has been plagued by setbacks which include issues with construction and the resignations of key figures, as well as tightening censorship laws, will display around 1,500 works from its collections in six ‘thematic exhibitions’: Hong Kong: Here and Beyond, M+ Sigg Collection: From Revolution to Globalisation, Things, Spaces, Interactions, Individuals, Networks, Expressions, Antony Gormley: Asian Field and The Dream of the Museum. Alongside the exhibition spaces, M+ will commission and display artworks in its public spaces M+ Façade, the Grand Stair, the Studio, the Roof Garden and the Found Space. On the event of its opening, admission fees to M+ have been waived for one year for Hong Kong residents with valid identification.

artreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antony Gormley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museums#Hong Kong#M Museum#Asian Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
LifestyleTimes and Democrat

Hong Kong set to open new water park

Hong Kong's latest water park opened its doors to the media on Thursday for a demonstration event, before the park opens to the public at the end of the month.
EntertainmentObserver

Hong Kong’s Tiananmen Massacre Museum Was Raided This Week

In the aftermath of new jurisdictions that have broadened the powers of Hong Kong police and allowed extraditions from Hong Kong to mainland China, yet more crackdowns against civil society groups have recently taken place: this week, authorities in Hong Kong raided the Tiananmen massacre museum and went about removing material from the institution. The authorities took this action a day after arresting four people who worked to run the museum; these four were also members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China civil society group. Arts institutions in Hong Kong have received renewed scrutiny in recent years.
LifestyleTime Out Global

Emack & Bolio's to close their shops and leave Hong Kong by the end of September

Fellow ice cream lovers, I have bad news. American ice cream brand Emack & Bolio's is closing both its stores in Central and Wan Chai this month. The Boston-made ice cream was a massive hit in Hong Kong when it opened in 2015 and was hugely popular for its marshmallow and cereal-coated ice cream cones as well as its creative ice cream flavours. However, the brand has since posted on Facebook to announce that they will be closing this month.
WorldFlight Global.com

Hong Kong airport third runway on track for 2022 opening

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) expects its third runway to be ready for use in 2022, about six years after construction began, with the project completed on schedule. The announcement on 7 September comes as HKIA operator Airport Authority Hong Kong marks the completion of runway pavement works, calling it a “major milestone” in the Three-Runway System (3RS) mega-airport expansion project.
MuseumsTime Out Global

The M+ museum is set to open this November

After years of waiting, the M+ art museum has finally announced its grand opening and will officially welcome the public starting November 12! The 65,000sq m venue is designed by renowned Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron – the brilliant minds behind famous structures such as the Beijing National Stadium (aka the Bird's Nest) and Prada's flagship store in Tokyo – in partnership with architecture firms TFP Farrells and Arup.
Indiaatlanticcitynews.net

HKTB extends Hong Kong Neighbourhoods

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) officially launched a West Kowloon neighbourhood promotion, after featuring popular promotions "Old Town Central" and "Sham Shui Po - Every Bit Local" in the "Hong Kong Neighbourhoods" campaign. The "West Kowloon" neighbourhood programme highlighting the district's rich...
Worldhypebeast.com

This Could Be Hong Kong's Most Expensive Home at $365 Million USD

Hong Kong‘s K. Wah International Holdings and Chuang’s Consortium International are taking a page out of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s book with the development of what could be Hong Kong’s most expensive home. While not exactly Ambani’s 27-floor Antilia private residence, this vertical villa — located at 28 Po Shan...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The US Sun

China vows to ‘definitely win once there is a war’ with US as USS Benfold destroyer patrols through South China Sea

CHINA has vowed to "definitely win once there is a war" with the US after accusing the USS Benfold destroyer of "seriously violating the country's sovereignty and security." An editorial for the Communist Party-controlled Global Times noted that "only by making the US have a taste of its own medicine can we touch the nerves of the US and its allies."
Photographytalesbuzz.com

9/11 photographers reveal behind-the-scenes horror of iconic images

Photographers who shot some of the most unforgettable images on Sept. 11, 2001, and the days after remember the stories behind the pictures. “I had too much sake the night before. I lived in Jersey City and wasn’t supposed to start my day until 3 p.m. to shoot a local 13-year-old web designer, but my mom called at 8:22 a.m. to tell me what had happened. I took a ferry into lower Manhattan. I was 30 then and had only moved to New York less than a year earlier — I’d never even been to lower Manhattan. That day we saw the best in humanity but also the worst in humanity. I was on Broadway, looking west to the engulfed towers. The people in the photo are in shock and awe, trying to comprehend what happened. The guy’s watch reads 9:45, about 15 minutes before the fall of the first tower. His hand is up to his mouth, so shocked. Nobody expected the towers to fall. They don’t realize they’re still in play in the story, that in a few minutes this dust cloud is going to engulf them, too.”
ChinaCNN

Hong Kong just won back 'Asia's biggest' tech conference

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Hong Kong has reclaimed its status as the host of a marquee Asian tech conference it lost last year, as organizers cite the city's success in battling the coronavirus pandemic. Rise, an annual tech conference whose recent speakers have included executives from Uber (UBER), Alibaba...
Designmymodernmet.com

Dutch Artist Installs a Dazzling Bejeweled Carpet in Amsterdam’s Royal Palace

Dutch artist Suzan Drummen has always found herself utterly enchanted by things that glisten and sparkle. From the colored silver foil carefully removed from a chocolate egg to the smooth, gleaming outer shell of a chestnut. This fascination, nurtured since childhood, has now made its way into her artwork. Since 2002, Drummen has been creating dazzling art installations with her growing collection of shiny objects. One of her latest projects led her to craft an intricately bejeweled carpet of kaleidoscopic patterns and color on the floor of a regal salon in the Royal Palace Amsterdam.
WorldJacksonville Journal Courier

A Guide to the Films of Tony Leung, Hong Kong's Greatest Living Actor

Touted as the first Marvel superhero movie with Asian lead actors and an Asian director, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings retrofits a 1970s comic book into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s the feature debut for Simu Liu as a martial arts master who has to confront his family’s past secrets. Also starring are Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s stateside friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Shang-Chi’s aunt, herself a martial-arts expert.
Worldartreview.com

Why the Artworld Fell in Love with Seoul

The Korean capital is poised for breakout as a contemporary-art hub. For more than a decade, the artworld’s love affair with Hong Kong has carried on without much thought of its rivals in the region. But the lustre of ‘Asia’s World City’ has begun to fade of late, with growing concerns over government censorship and tighter civic controls leading many in the artworld to consider other suitors. Emerging as the most eligible of the bunch is Seoul, which offers similar financial incentives as Hong Kong without any of the fraught political circumstances. Korea is already a pop-culture juggernaut that commands massive worldwide appeal, shaping global trends in music, fashion, food and beauty. With a robust arts infrastructure and thriving local creative community to boot, Seoul appears to be on the brink of a breakout as Asia’s newest (art)world city.
Interior Designluxurytravelmagazine.com

Iconic Art Deco Stands the Test of Time

Art Deco Design is a leading Saudi Arabian interior design and architecture business, renowned for their superior work in all areas of interior and architectural design. Their focus on producing high-quality, beautiful results has been recognized by a number of awards and nominations. Of most significance, is their recent achievement bestowed by internationally distinguished Lifestyle Luxury Awards, for the Best Luxury Interior Design Studio in Saudi Arabia, 2021.
Museumsartreview.com

Mirabaud to partner with ArtReview for Zurich Art Weekend

Running from 17 to 19 September, Zurich Art Weekend returns for its fourth edition. After a year in which the world (and the artworld) came to a grinding halt, we can’t wait to dive into a heady selection of cutting-edge exhibitions, criss-crossing Zurich’s cultural hotspots, from venerable museums and galleries to the latest alternative project spaces.
ChinaTimes Daily

Group behind Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil denies foreign ties

HONG KONG (AP) — The group behind the annual Tiananmen Square memorial vigil in Hong Kong said Sunday it will not cooperate with police conducting a national security investigation into the group's activities, calling it an abuse of power. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
Chinahawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: China’s Flag a Focus in Hong Kong

Symbolism can be an important consideration for China’s government these days, especially in Hong Kong. Take China’s national flag. Last week, Hong Kong’s Education Bureau told the Legislative Council that new guidelines are coming concerning the raising of the Chinese flag. International schools will have to raise that flag higher...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Business Opposition to Hong Kong’s “Zero-Covid” Strategy is dismissed.

Business Opposition to Hong Kong’s “Zero-Covid” Strategy is dismissed. On Tuesday, Hong Kong’s leader reaffirmed her zero-Covid policy, despite mounting criticism from the business community over the city’s indefinite international isolation. Earlier this month, the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong sent a rare open letter to Chief Executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy