Hong Kong’s M+ museum announces opening date
Hong Kong’s much-delayed museum of contemporary visual culture, M+, has finally confirmed its opening date as 12 November. The museum, which has been plagued by setbacks which include issues with construction and the resignations of key figures, as well as tightening censorship laws, will display around 1,500 works from its collections in six ‘thematic exhibitions’: Hong Kong: Here and Beyond, M+ Sigg Collection: From Revolution to Globalisation, Things, Spaces, Interactions, Individuals, Networks, Expressions, Antony Gormley: Asian Field and The Dream of the Museum. Alongside the exhibition spaces, M+ will commission and display artworks in its public spaces M+ Façade, the Grand Stair, the Studio, the Roof Garden and the Found Space. On the event of its opening, admission fees to M+ have been waived for one year for Hong Kong residents with valid identification.artreview.com
Comments / 0