Bloomin' beautiful for First Friday

Sarah Cioni's new shop in Niwot, Belle Terre, hosted its first ever Flower Mart in Cottonwood Square on First Friday, Sept 3. Cioni was pleased that it went well, and reported that all the vendors were thrilled with the response from the community. Most were from Niwot, but Erie and Boulder were represented as well. Jannibird Farms, Fantasia Mosaics, Old Farm Niwot, Farmette Flowers, and Slupik Minifarm were all out in full color. Besides the flower arrangements and bunches of flowers available, Laurie Algar of Fantasia Mosaics offered hand made cards, complete with a seed packet for mailing.