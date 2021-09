UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Academic researchers interested in exploring the commercial potential of their technological innovations are invited to apply to a free National Science Foundation Innovation Corps (NSF I-Corps) Virtual Short Course to be held Oct. 8 through Nov. 6. Applications for the course are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. Up to five selected participants will receive entrepreneurship training and mentorship as they virtually “get out of the lab” and talk with customers to identify the best product-market fit for their research.