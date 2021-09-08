Community Pet Spotlight (Sept. 8)

Meet Missy! She is a 6 year old husky, and like any good husky, she knows how to sit and shake! She also like to talk back to humans as most huskies like to do. If you are familiar with this breed, and looking for your next husky, Missy is the perfect addition for you! Missy is great with other dogs as long as they are medium to larger sized. She thinks small dogs are little fluffy toys. Missy is being fostered at a home through Farfels Farm rescue in downtown Boulder. If you are interested in Missy or any of the other lovely foster pups. Please go to farfels.com or call (303)443-7711.