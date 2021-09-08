CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Rosie to Improve Online Shopping for Local Grocers

By Marian Zboraj
progressivegrocer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE-commerce platform Rosie is gearing up for the NGA (National Grocers Association) Show in Las Vegas on Sept. 19-20, where it will unveil two initiatives: Rosie Mobile — a white label, retailer-controlled mobile app — and Online SNAP Payments. The NGA Show has been the place where independent grocers gather...

progressivegrocer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Shopping#Shopping Online#Grocers#Nga#Fiserv#Hawley#Associated Food Stores#Davis Food Drug#Omnichannel Marketing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Florida Stateprogressivegrocer.com

Amazon to Open Drive-Thru Grocery Store in Florida?

The next innovation from Amazon may not involve artificial intelligence, machine learning or Just Walk Out cashier-less technology. In fact, Amazon’s latest experiment might involve technology that originated in a burger joint in Missouri in 1947 but has never been fully leveraged by many in the grocery industry — until maybe now.
Norwood, OHWCPO

Shoppers frustrated by new grocery, home supplies shortages

Grocery shelves are looking a bit thin these days. It's not like the great toilet paper shortage of 2020; instead, it's a growing number of frustrating, hit-or-miss shortages this time. And shoppers are getting frustrated. We found Katie Ellis of Norwood, Ohio, stocking up on school lunch fixings for her...
Bucyrus, OHGalion Inquirer

Aldi opens grocery store in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — Grocery store chain Aldihas opened its first store in Bucyrus, as part of its aggressive national expansion, according to a press release issued by the company. Aldi operates more than 2,000 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Oral Care Sales Stuck in Retail Channels Despite Push From D2C

With endless Zoom calls over the last 18 months forcing people to look at their own reflections more than ever before, combined with mask-wearing because of the pandemic, oral health has taken on greater importance for people, especially within the increased focus on health and wellness brought on by COVID-19.
Grocery & Supermaketthepaypers.com

Mercatus integrates with Instacart for improved online fulfilment

Mercatus, a Canada-based ecommerce solution provider, has integrated US-based Instacart to provide grocers an infrastructure where they can pick, pack, and deliver orders. The new Mercatus collaboration with Instacart Connect enables Mercatus-powered grocery retailers to tap into the Instacart fulfilment infrastructure to manage their online orders, without giving up control over the customer relationship.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
IBTimes

Increased Grocery Prices And Theft Hurting Kroger, Despite Increase in Customer Spending

Grocery stores may be essential businesses, but even they are hurting because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In an earnings call on Friday, Kroger, which operates the largest number of supermarkets in the United States, reported that same-store sales were down 0.6% in a three-month period, matching the heightened level of sales from last year during the pandemic. The number is in direct contrast to shoppers filling up baskets with larger items and more frequent shopping trips—something that is buffered because of other factors that are affecting the company’s profits.
InternetAmericajr.com

6 in 10 workers are shopping online during virtual meetings

Seattle — As the COVID-19 pandemic forced millions of employees to work remotely, many meetings and collaborations now occur via Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or other video-conferencing platforms—but discussing the quarterly numbers and reminding everyone to turn in their timecard in on time isn’t all that’s happening during those calls. A...
Internetmining-technology.com

Greenchoice Launches Online Platform to Optimize Sustainable Shopping

Concept: American online marketplace GreenChoice has collaborated with retail chains Walmart, Walgreens, and Target to launch a platform that enables shoppers to sort through several items and offsets the carbon footprint of their purchases. Using the platform, shoppers can browse through items using filters, view their climate and health ratings, find the appropriate product to purchase, and offset its associated emissions.
Superior, AZcopperarea.com

SHOP LOCAL: Golden Goose Thrift Shop

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey. The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery....
Shoppingnewbostonpost.com

Stop & Shop Now Accepting EBT Cards For Online Purchases

Stop & Shop has made it easier for welfare recipients to do online shopping. The grocery store giant is now allowing people to use their Electronic Benefits Transfer (known as EBT) card to purchase groceries online for pickup or delivery in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, as The Berkshire Eagle reports.
Marketsprogressivegrocer.com

Meijer Slices into Digital Market for Custom Cakes

When it comes to dueling market trends of online shopping and customization, personalization in the Meijer bakery department is icing on the cake. The Michigan-based retailer is rolling out a new online cake ordering system to make entertaining easier and more relevant for shoppers. Through this new service, customers can...
Lifestylealive.com

alive's September 2021 Challenge: Shop Local

Hey there, we encourage you to shop small and local this month (and, you know, always!). It makes a BIG difference in your community. Need to stock up on immunity supplements before the back-to-school season? Head to your local health food store. Want to buy ALL the fresh produce to prep healthy lunches for the fam? Check out your local farmers’ market. Fresh cherries may be dwindling (we’re sad too!), but tomatoes, potatoes, beets, squash, apples, melons, and figs are in season. You can also support farmers year-round through community-supported agriculture (CSA). There are so many other ways to shop local. To help inspire you, we’ll be sharing brands we love on our Instagram (@alivehealth) every Sunday in September. We’d love for you follow along and let us know your faves too. As you probably know by now, each week of alive’s 12 Months of Wellness focuses on one mini goal as a stepping stone toward the bigger monthly objective. You’ll find the weekly focuses with key tips below.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Maine and New Hampshire: ‘Charm Your Mom’ With a $500 Online Shopping Spree

Back to School season is officially here, and there's a good chance that no one is more excited than the most important person in our lives -- MOM!. Not that mothers don't miss their children when they go back to school, but let's face it, it's been an extraordinarily difficult and draining year-and-a-half for moms everywhere. On top of holding down their own full-time jobs, they also inherited a second full-time job in becoming teachers for an unexpecting homeschooled student, all while being the matriarch that keeps the family train on the tracks.
Drinksprogressivegrocer.com

Orinoco Coffee & Tea, Freshly Roasted Daily, Locally Owned, Globally Sourced

25 Years of Orinoco Coffee and Tea began in 1909 when Leonardo, great-grandfather to owners Pedro and Juan-Carlos Ramirez, began to develop his coffee farms in Venezuela. Little did he know he was developing roots that would last for generations. In 1982, the brothers ventured to America. However, they never...
Grocery & Supermaketprogressivegrocer.com

Walmart, Meredith Corp. Pair Up to Provide Meal Solutions

Making it that much easier for consumers to buy and prepare meals, leading grocer Walmart and venerable publisher Meredith Corp. are providing a bookend solution through a new collaboration. Using shoppable ad experiences across Meredith’s content brands including Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Parents, EatingWell and Real Simple, consumers can browse recipes and add ingredients directly into their Walmart online grocery cart for pickup or delivery.
Grocery & Supermaketprogressivegrocer.com

Cardenas Markets, Shipt Form Same-Day Delivery Partnership

Hispanic grocery chain Cardenas Markets has teamed up with Shipt to bring same-day delivery of the food retailer’s offerings to more customers just ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15). Customers on the Shipt Marketplace can now experience the extra convenience of home delivery of handpicked orders from Cardenas in as soon as an hour.
Fitnessprogressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee to Open 1st-of-Their-Kind Fitness Equipment Showrooms

Hy-Vee Inc. is joining forces with Johnson Fitness & Wellness, the largest specialty wellness retailer in the United States, to open in-store fitness equipment showrooms in select locations across the food retailer’s eight-state market area. This represents the first partnership in the United States between a grocer and a fitness equipment company, with the first location opening Tuesday, Sept. 14 inside a Hy-Vee store in Grimes, Iowa. Several additional locations are slated to open by the end of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy