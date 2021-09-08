Rosie to Improve Online Shopping for Local Grocers

Hey there, we encourage you to shop small and local this month (and, you know, always!). It makes a BIG difference in your community. Need to stock up on immunity supplements before the back-to-school season? Head to your local health food store. Want to buy ALL the fresh produce to prep healthy lunches for the fam? Check out your local farmers’ market. Fresh cherries may be dwindling (we’re sad too!), but tomatoes, potatoes, beets, squash, apples, melons, and figs are in season. You can also support farmers year-round through community-supported agriculture (CSA). There are so many other ways to shop local. To help inspire you, we’ll be sharing brands we love on our Instagram (@alivehealth) every Sunday in September. We’d love for you follow along and let us know your faves too. As you probably know by now, each week of alive’s 12 Months of Wellness focuses on one mini goal as a stepping stone toward the bigger monthly objective. You’ll find the weekly focuses with key tips below.