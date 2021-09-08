CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

What makes weeds so successful?

By Sharon Bokan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat characteristics make weeds so successful with the ability to annoy us and resist our attempts to eliminate them from our properties?. Weeds are non-native plants that have been brought here either intentionally as a landscape or food plant, or unintentionally as a contaminant in crop seed, in the gut system of animals, or in some other material. Because weeds are not native, they do not have any natural controls to keep them in check and they become invasive.

