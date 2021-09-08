What makes weeds so successful?

Have you ever seen something that you like a lot, and you think of a reason not to buy it? But after you walk away, you could kick yourself for not getting it?. The good thing about gardening is that you do not have to spend a lot of money to get that little something that makes you happy for months to come. This spring, I was browsing the petunia section of a local greenhouse. I found three petunias that caught my eye, each differently colored. I bought two of each variety to make two hanging baskets.