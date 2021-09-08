No. 15 Tigers Finish Up Non-Conference Games on the Road This Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 15 Tigers will hit the road for the first time this season after opening with a six-game home stand that saw them go 5-0-1, outscore their opponents 18-2 over the three-week period, and get the No. 15 spot in the United Soccer Coaches Top-25 Poll this week. They will face-off against Iowa State on Thursday night before heading to Drake to take on the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.