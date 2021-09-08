CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

No. 15 Tigers Finish Up Non-Conference Games on the Road This Weekend

gotigersgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 15 Tigers will hit the road for the first time this season after opening with a six-game home stand that saw them go 5-0-1, outscore their opponents 18-2 over the three-week period, and get the No. 15 spot in the United Soccer Coaches Top-25 Poll this week. They will face-off against Iowa State on Thursday night before heading to Drake to take on the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.

gotigersgo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
City
Memphis, TN
State
Alabama State
Memphis, TN
Sports
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Soccer Coaches#Samford#Cougars#Espn#Memphis Tigers Soccer#Twitter#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Emma Raducanu, US Open winner, finds new fans in China

Hong Kong (CNN) — China has a new sweetheart: 18-year-old US Open winner Emma Raducanu. The British tennis player defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a straight-set victory on Saturday, becoming the youngest grand slam winner since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004. Raducanu, who was born in Canada to a...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy