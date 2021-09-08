CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Care Disproportionately Spent on White Americans

 5 days ago

White Americans benefit from greater than average spending on preventive care versus non-White populations. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Differences in health care utilization across racial and ethnic groups explain the majority of inequities in U.S. health care spending, according to a study published in the Aug. 17 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Public HealthWAMU

Why Are So Many Healthcare Workers Unvaccinated?

Late last year, healthcare workers were among the first to have access to COVID-19 vaccines. Many quickly signed up for their shots, but some did not. Ten months later, a substantial number of healthcare workers across the country remain unvaccinated, by choice. At the end of May, long after vaccines...
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

Advocacy for better transgender health care

“I feel like I have to educate my doctors about my gender identity and transgender health-related needs, including insurance coverage,” my transgender male patient, V, told me on interview. A series of interviews with V for a community outreach project during medical school elucidated a plethora of health care barriers for transgender individuals. V’s list of unmet needs includes transgender-friendly mental health care and LGBTQ+ educated physicians, including complex gender-diverse language and medical knowledge about gender-affirming care. Fortunately, medical schools and residency programs are beginning to adopt more LGBTQ+ education into their curriculum. However, patient access to the already existing LGBTQ+ competent providers is limited, with insurance being a large root of the problem. “My insurance limits who I can receive mental health and gender-affirming medical care from,” V reinforced during our last interview.
Healthprogressivegrocer.com

Dollar General Poised to Serve ‘Health Care Deserts’

While retailers are stepping up initiatives to increase access to fresh produce to combat food deserts, discount retailer Dollar General is also aiming to expand access to health services for customers located in “health care deserts.”. According to The Washington Post, the federal government now designates nearly 80% of rural...
Health Servicesbloomberglaw.com

The Pandemic Blueprint for Improving Health-Care Access

As the pandemic continues to shine a bright light on inequalities in health-care access in the U.S., policy responses to the pandemic have the potential to pave the way to a more equitable future. This should not be surprising, given that the problem of vaccinating the country’s sprawling and highly...
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

Letter: Help health care workers

I don’t know what to do to support our stressed health care workers, other than to say the 730,000 thank-yous they deserve. Every day, they go into harm’s way to battle a virus that sends them more and more hospital patients. They hear too much argument and not enough gratitude.
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Are health care employees complying with vaccine mandate?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor’s deadline for hospital, long-term care, and correctional facility employees to be vaccinated came and went on Friday. So, how many complied? Who is enforcing the mandate?. According to the governor’s Public Health Order that went into effect August 17, employees in these industries had...
Health ServicesPosted by
CBS News

How to plan for health care costs

Medical expenses are a fact of life in the U.S. — so is the hardship many Americans experience paying those bills. A record $140 billion in medical expenses went unpaid last year, according to a recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association. But whether you're just starting...
Laurel, MSleader-call.com

Wicker: Health-care is in ‘crisis situation’

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker toured the new $33 million expansion at South Central Regional Medical Center on Wednesday. Wicker said it was great to see how Laurel has progressed and put “the best foot forward” after touring the facility. “Clearly, this community, this county and this region are blessed with...
EnvironmentAnchorage Daily News

Climate change is a health care emergency

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is literally a matter of life and death.” — Jeff Duchin, Seattle Chief Public Health Officer. We are today tenuously living the extremes. The undeniable scientific truth is that homo sapiens — we humans — combusting fossil fuels is the cause and the driver of rapidly escalating climate change — in truth, climate crisis and global heating plus pollution. We are saturating our only atmosphere with gases — CO2, methane, nitrous oxide, and H2O — yes, water vapor — which quite successfully entrap Earth’s heat and thus endow our Earth with this climate crisis and global heating. Ironically, water, the giver of life, when subjected to extreme heat, evaporates but does not only not cool but leaves desiccated lands, intolerable humidity and enters the atmosphere as heat-trapping water vapor.
Massachusetts StateLowell Sun

Health care costs continue to rise in Mass.

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Health Connector on Thursday unanimously signed off on a suite of plan offerings for 2022, even as some of its board members raised concerns with rising costs they described as unsustainable. Board member Dimitry Petion said he cast his approval vote “begrudgingly” for the plans, which...
Routt County, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: True support for health care

In response to “Boebert attacks women’s health care,” let it be known that Boebert supports health care for children in the womb. A procedure that ends in the purposeful death of a human being has nothing to do with promoting health. This is a difficult and taboo topic, but I...
Public Healthsecurityboulevard.com

Modernizing Health Care Security with SASE

Since 2013 and the most recent set of updates to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), U.S. health care providers have been adopting technologies faster than at any point in the preceding decades. In particular, information security and risk management tools have been a part of nearly every compliance investment that providers have undertaken. Compliance, however, is just a baseline against which to measure minimums, and is never a suitable substitute for what many would consider best practices in privacy and data security; in other words, it sets out rules for what you must do versus what would be a wise investment to make above and beyond compliance alone. Over the years, as ransomware and other threat tactics became more prevalent, investments in data security and processes grew in tandem. More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated these investments considerably. This has led to the understandable adoption of nascent technologies that are, however, being deployed across legacy architectures in a suboptimal manner that reduces (or eliminates entirely) the potential realized value.
Burbank, CAbeverlypress.com

American Rescue Plan could lower health care costs

The American Rescue Plan could lower health care costs for thousands of individuals in California’s 28th Congressional District, according to a report commissioned by Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). The report, released Sept. 8, found by reducing premium contributions and expanding access to premium tax credits, the district’s uninsured rate could...
Health Servicesdoctorslounge.com

Rehospitalization Increased With Delayed Home Health Care in Diabetes

Last Updated: September 09, 2021. Racial/ethnic-minority patients are less likely to receive services within 14 days after discharge to home health care. THURSDAY, Sept. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For Medicare beneficiaries with diabetes, rehospitalization is more likely for those receiving delayed or late home health care, and racial/ethnic-minority patients are less likely to receive services within 14 days, according to two studies recently published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.
HealthWSAW

Survey examines the use of digital health care among white and minority men

(WSAW) - Digital healthcare and virtual doctor visits skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, virtual visits at Cleveland Clinic went from 37,000 visits in 2019 to 1.2 million in 2020. We know that men tend to avoid regular doctor visits with their healthcare providers since conversations can often be uncomfortable and because healthcare disparities exist for many men. The use of digital health is making it easier for all men to access quality healthcare.
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

Florida Health Care Association Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Healthcare Workers

The Florida Health Care Association issued a statement supporting the Biden administration’s policy related to vaccine requirements for Healthcare workers. On Thursday, the Biden administration said that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will require the COVID vaccine for healthcare workers at facilities that operate using Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement, or that are “CMS-regulated.”

