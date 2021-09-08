Schreyer Scholar researches ways to mitigate risk of nuclear accidents

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — John Barton is a big fan of clean energy sources like wind and solar power. He is also a fan of contingency plans. “But what do you do when you have situations where it’s not so sunny or windy? You need a baseload power,” said Barton, a third-year nuclear engineering undergraduate student and Schreyer Scholar at Penn State. “So, to replace coal as this large power source that is always running, you need something like nuclear.”