CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centre County, PA

Schreyer Scholar researches ways to mitigate risk of nuclear accidents

By Jeff Rice
The Daily Collegian
 5 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — John Barton is a big fan of clean energy sources like wind and solar power. He is also a fan of contingency plans. “But what do you do when you have situations where it’s not so sunny or windy? You need a baseload power,” said Barton, a third-year nuclear engineering undergraduate student and Schreyer Scholar at Penn State. “So, to replace coal as this large power source that is always running, you need something like nuclear.”

news.psu.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Centre County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Fuel#Nuclear Engineering#Penn State#Westinghouse#Microsoft Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

NSF Grants Connect Diverse Scholars to Build and Broaden Political Research

Two new grants from the National Science Foundation’s Build and Broaden 2.0 program will help connect faculty from a diverse set of institutions and build critical infrastructure. These research partnerships will facilitate data collection and analysis of both the role of organizations and social movements on politics and policy as well as study the relationship between COVID-19 and Black trauma.
EconomyThe Daily Collegian

NSF I-Corps Short Course to provide entrepreneurship training to researchers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Academic researchers interested in exploring the commercial potential of their technological innovations are invited to apply to a free National Science Foundation Innovation Corps (NSF I-Corps) Virtual Short Course to be held Oct. 8 through Nov. 6. Applications for the course are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. Up to five selected participants will receive entrepreneurship training and mentorship as they virtually “get out of the lab” and talk with customers to identify the best product-market fit for their research.
University, FLThe Daily Collegian

Proposals for energy, environment research projects being accepted

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Institutes of Energy and the Environment (IEE) announced its 2021–22 Seed Grant Program. The funding is intended to foster basic and applied interdisciplinary energy and environmental research that leverages faculty expertise across the University. The deadline to submit proposals is 5 p.m. on Nov. 19.
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

New Idaho Falls simulation lab to help researchers explore nuclear energy

A new simulation lab in Idaho Falls will allow users and state research entities to learn more about nuclear energy and reactor technology. The Center for Advanced Energy Studies announced in a recent news release that it was opening its newest laboratory, the Small Modular Reactor Simulator Laboratory. “CAES’ goal...
Centre County, PAThe Daily Collegian

Finance major and Scholar to put consulting award toward research

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Michael Mitole is constantly seeking ways to make an impact. Penn State’s 2020 virtual orientation helped the Smeal College of Business student and Schreyer Scholar find a way to impact current students and, perhaps, future business students around the nation. In May, Mitole was honored with...
Illinois Stateillinoisstate.edu

Grant helps Redbird scholar students devote summer to research

A group of Illinois State student researchers was busy this summer. Em Roden spent their summer studying two species of mosquitos collected from water-filled tree holes in a Central Illinois forest preserve. Twin brothers Faeq and Shariq Zaman put in dozens of hours in the Science Laboratory Building cloning genes and studying a flesh-eating disease, respectively. Joe Hoberg tracked how farm pollutants passed through groundwater that flows into the City of Bloomington’s water supply. And Catalina Hernandez-Ramos worked on creating a video game and a children’s book promoting the importance of conserving a biodiverse region of Panama.
New York City, NYbarnard.edu

Summer Research Institute Grows 33% to Support 243 Scholars

Founded in 2014, the ever-growing annual program is a testament to Barnard’s commitment to the sciences. Above: Gabrielle Rivera ’23 with her research mentor, Professor Emlyn Hughes, in their laboratory in Columbia’s Pupin Hall. Barnard’s popular Summer Research Institute (SRI) leaped to new heights this summer, supporting 243 students as...
IndustryPhys.org

NASA drought research shows value of climate mitigation, adaptation

Seasonal summer rains have done little to offset drought conditions gripping the western United States, with California and Nevada seeing record July heat and moderate-to-exceptional drought according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Now, new NASA research is showing how drought in the region is expected to change in the future, providing stakeholders with crucial information for decision making.
CollegesThe Daily Collegian

Faculty invited to workshop to form diversity, data science partnerships

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Addressing issues of diversity is rarely straightforward, but institutions nationwide have found success when experts in data science collaborate with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) experts and stakeholders. In March 2021, participants of a symposium organized by the Institute for Computational and Data Sciences (ICDS) at Penn State, titled "Harnessing the Data Revolution to Enhance Diversity," had a chance to learn about some of these success stories.
Aerospace & Defensethedailytexan.com

UT researchers help develop system to mitigate space debris

In space thousands of natural and human-made objects float around and collide with one another, preventing satellites and rockets from functioning correctly. Researchers from UT, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Laboratory, the European Space Agency and other institutes developed the Space Sustainability Rating over the summer as a solution.
State College, PAThe Daily Collegian

Penn State's Department of Food Science, Discovery Space partner on outreach

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Undergraduate students participating in a summer internship opportunity through Penn State’s Department of Food Science recently co-led the “On Deck Genetic Tech” program at State College’s Discovery Space of Central Pennsylvania. The two students, who were part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture-sponsored Research and Extension...
CollegesThe Daily Collegian

Learn about undergraduate research at this series of fall Zoom workshops

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Students who are interested in learning more about undergraduate research, including how to get started, can attend a series of online workshops during the fall 2021 semester. Events are sponsored by Undergraduate Research and Fellowships Mentoring, University Libraries, Career Services and the Office for Research Protections.
Centre County, PAThe Daily Collegian

Building expert joins national STEM diversity and inclusion program

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Esther Obonyo, director of the Penn State Global Building Network and associate professor of engineering design and architectural engineering, was recently named a fellow in the third cohort of the IAspire Leadership Academy. The leadership program is aimed at helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) faculty from underrepresented backgrounds ascend to leadership roles at colleges and universities.
Carlisle, PAThe Daily Collegian

Dickinson Law welcomes a diverse and accomplished incoming class

CARLISLE, Pa. — Over the past 15 months, Penn State Dickinson Law led law schools across the country in creating and sharing antiracist scholarship and introduced a new antiracist curriculum. Encouraging more students of color to attend law school is a critical aspect of combating systemic inequality and promoting antiracism, and Dickinson Law is leading by example on this as well.
CollegesThe Daily Collegian

Penn State partners with two universities for diversity in materials research

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The National Science Foundation (NSF) has named Penn State the lead partner to both Florida International University (FIU) and North Carolina Central University (NCCU) as part of the Partnerships for Research and Education in Materials (PREM) program. The PREM is funded by the NSF as a...
CollegesThe Daily Collegian

Global Scholar Spotlight: Zhailagul Sagyndykova

Zhailagul Sagyndykova is currently the Vice Rector to Internationalization and Infrastructure Development at Shokan Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University in Kazakhstan. She also is a Global Ambassador for Penn State and was at the University from 2014 to 2016, first as a visiting scholar and research intern, and then as the director of Eurasia Programs at Penn State Law.

Comments / 0

Community Policy