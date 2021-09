Last month, Porsche teased a mysterious new electric vehicle that we thought might be a new Taycan variant. We recently got more information on the car when the German automaker told us that it was a concept that would provide a "spectacular insight into the future of motorsport." Knowing that, it became clear that we should not expect something that would be suitable for public roads, but now that Porsche has unveiled the concept, we could never have guessed just how mesmerizingly special this new machine would be.