San Jose, CA

Googoosh at Center for the Performing Arts

By Mike Huguenor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew artists get to have a career spanning 60 years, but Persian pop star Googoosh has earned each of them. In the 1970s, the iconic singer was like the Iranian Edith Piaf, a romantic and ever-present voice in the popular consciousness, inspiring love letters, women’s hairstyles and fashion shoots. Before that, she was a child star, acting in more than two dozen movies. She stopped singing for years after the revolution, but since 2000, she’s reemerged as the international star she always was, releasing 8 albums, including this year’s 21. There’s only one Googoosh.

