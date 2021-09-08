CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Mandolin to Exclusively Livestream 2021 Firefly Music Festival

 5 days ago

Firefly, The Dover, DE based festival, promoted by AEG Presents, is teaming up with Mandolin, the music industry’s leading digital fan engagement platform, to exclusively live stream this year’s line-up on the platform for free to all fans. As the festival’s official live streaming partner, current Mandolin users get instant access to the show, but new fans can tune in for free by creating a Mandolin account.

