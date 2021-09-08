Mandolin to Exclusively Livestream 2021 Firefly Music Festival

Jonathan Richman, the former Modern Lovers frontman, is a punk and indie legend with a huge cult fanbase, but he’s maybe not the first person you’d expect to hear about someone impersonating for money. But nobody, it turns out, is safe from the scammers. This past weekend, Jonathan Richman was on the bill for LoveOly Summerfest, a festival in Olympia, Washington. It would’ve been Richman’s first show since the pandemic started. But just before the show was set to happen, as Rolling Stone reports, organizers learned that Richman and his managers had never heard anything about the show. They’d been dealing with someone else entirely.