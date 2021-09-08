CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael K. Williams’ Death Underlines the Importance of Asking for Help

By Marc Malkin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael K. Williams is another life lost too soon. While we wait for the official cause of death, it’s been reported that drug paraphernalia was found near the 54-year-old Williams’ body and authorities are investigating his demise as an overdose. The history of Hollywood is marked by so many similar endings. While no two deaths from addiction are alike, one thing that most in our industry have in common is the struggle of artistic souls falling deep into substance abuse before trying to reclaim their lives with recovery. Williams was open and honest about his demons.

