WNCC softball steps to plate to help coach’s nephew battling rare disease
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE — A college softball team in western Nebraska is rallying together to help their head coach's nephew. The Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC) softball team is using a double-header Saturday to raise money for three-year-old Cooper. He is battling a rare disease known as Rosai-Dorfman, according to social media posts from the team.. As a result, he is undergoing daily chemotherapy for two years.sandhillsexpress.com
