As of 10AM Sunday- The tropics are getting busy! We have FIVE areas that we are watching for possible development…. The most important one right now is around the Bay of Campeche. A tropical depression will likely form from this low pressure area by tonight. Some further development is possible as it stays over water. Regardless of development, this system will bring heavy rain and flash flooding to parts of Texas and Louisiana until mid next week (90% 48 hrs, 90% 5 days).