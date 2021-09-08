FLEX ALERT ISSUED FOR WEDNESDAY DUE TO HEAT AND TIGHT POWER SUPPLY

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert calling for voluntary electricity conservation Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to predicted high energy demand and tight supplies on the power grid. With above-normal temperatures in the forecast for much of California and the West, the power grid operator is predicting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use. The increased demand can make electricity supplies tight and strain the power grid, making conservation essential. During the Flex Alert time period, consumers are asked to lower their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits, and take other voluntary measures that include avoiding the use of major appliances and unnecessary lights.