Taper talk, interest rates, and stocks

fidelity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate summer is a seasonally weak time for stocks but investors may be more likely to worry this year since the Fed has begun to introduce the idea of tapering asset purchases and COVID is an ongoing threat. There are questions about the longevity of the bull market in stocks...

www.fidelity.com

#Interest Rates#Stocks And Bonds#Asset Allocation#Covid#Federal Reserve#Us Treasurys
Stocksinvesting.com

Momentum is Shifting on Wall Street

Momentum shifted last week from the bull side to the bear side on Wall Street. The "buying in the dips" mentality was replaced by the “selling in the peaks” mentality, setting major market averages on a downtrend, especially on Friday, when all major indexes (S&P 500; Dow Jones Industrial Average; Nasdaq) lost close to 0.80 percent of their value.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

Minnesota Sells Bonds At Record Low Interest Rates

St Paul (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota state government just sold nearly $900-million in bonds at interest rates under 2-percent. State officials say the proceeds from the sale will pay for “capital construction projects such as asset preservation, higher education facilities, highway projects, and economic and redevelopment projects previously authorized.”
StocksNBC San Diego

Stock Futures Muted After Dow, S&P Post Five Straight Days of Losses

U.S. stock index futures were little changed during early morning trading on Monday as the S&P 500 comes off its longest daily losing streak since February. Futures contracts tied to Dow Jones Industrial Average gained just 25 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both sat marginally lower. All...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar drifts higher as U.S. inflation data looms

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar began a busy data week on a firm footing, with immediate focus turning to U.S. inflation figures but investors are also wary of the Federal Reserve priming to exit from its super-supportive policy stance even as COVID-19 cases surge. The greenback inched higher in Asia...
BusinessCNBC

Dollar finds footing as traders await inflation data

The dollar began a week full of big economic data on a firm footing, with investors wary of the Federal Reserve beginning its exit from super-supportive policy even as cases of the coronavirus surge. The greenback closed out its best week in three weeks on Friday, gaining about 0.6% on...
Businesskitco.com

Gold is not the best inflation hedge, these assets are better – Adrian Day

Markets seem to still believe the Federal Reserve’s narrative of transitory inflation, but that narrative is not reflective of reality, said Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management. “The market simply doesn’t believe the inflation story, and they seem to believe what the Fed is saying about it being...
Marketsinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Stocks To Slump On Policy, Economy Confusion; USD, Gold Could Waver

Central banks not providing clarity on tapering timelines. After last week’s market focus on monetary policymakers, uncertain investors are likely to place additional emphasis on upcoming economic data this week, as they attempt to get out ahead of the pack at deciphering the tapering path for global central banks. Market...
Businesscryptopotato.com

Fed Balance Sheet Hits $8.357 Trillion, Is It Hastening Crypto Adoption? (Opinion)

The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew with another $8 billion this week alone, now totaling over $8.3 trillion. This week the U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet charted another all-time high. At an astounding $8.357 trillion, are the rapidly growing assets of the Fed speeding crypto adoption?. The Federal Reserve publishes...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Most Asian Markets Drop As Record US Inflation Fans Taper Talk

Asian markets mostly fell on Monday following another retreat on Wall Street as a surge in US inflation to a record high ramped up concerns the Federal Reserve will be forced to tighten monetary policy sooner than later. Reports that President Joe Biden was considering a fresh trade probe into...
Businesskfgo.com

Column: Markets fear a different ‘delta’

LONDON (Reuters) – With one eye on the economic disruption from COVID-19’s Delta variant, financial markets are just as concerned about a different “delta”: the ebbing rate of global credit creation. As ever, market pricing is driven more by new developments than the absolute. The latest change, expressed in mathematics...
StocksiBerkshires.com

@theMarket: Some Brokers Are Getting Bearish

For four days in a row, the markets closed down. That is in itself unusual. It has only happened four other times since the March 2020 low. Does this portend further downside in September?. On Friday, the markets tried to bounce back. The damage to the averages has been minimal...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

The Biggest Risk To Economic Growth And Stock Market. Is Buying Dip Still Good Strategy?

S&P 500 and Nasdaq again trade to fresh new all-time record highs. The S&P 500 has now set 54 record closing highs so far in 2021 and is up +23%. Only 1964 and 1995 saw more than 50 new highs before August was over. In fact, the all-time record for new highs in one year is 77, set in 1995. Trend watchers note that 2021 is only the 11th time since 1928 that the S&P 500 has rallied +20% or more during the first 8 months of the year. In all but the two big market crash years of 1929 and 1987, the S&P 500 managed to hold a solid double-digit gain into year end, according to Bank of America research.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Every $1 The Fed Spends On Bitcoin Could Produce $100 In Wealth

Quantitative easing (QE) is a term used to describe when the Federal Reserve buys assets from private markets. Typically, the Fed purchases longer-dated bonds, including Treasury notes and mortgage-backed securities (MBS), but during the pandemic, it has even purchased corporate junk bonds. It does this for a variety of reasons, including (but not limited to) lowering interest rates, liquifying the banking system, ensuring proper functioning markets, and inducing a wealth effect. Academics and market participants have debated both the merits and effectiveness of QE since the Global Financial Crisis. Whether one believes in the effectiveness of QE or not, the goal is ultimately to support aggregate demand in the economy, which is a fancy way of saying they want Americans to spend more money. What I argue here is that Fed purchases of bitcoin could be an effective means to boost aggregate demand and have other benefits as well.
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Inflation Report Amid Fed Blackout Period

The update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) is likely to sway the US Dollar during the Federal Reserve’s blackout period as the central bank braces for a transitory rise in inflation. Fundamental Forecast for US Dollar: Neutral. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has cleared the opening range for...
StocksValueWalk

Waiting for the Long-Overdue Stock Market Correction

In his Weekend Reading Notes to investors, while commenting on the long-overdue stock market correction, Louis Navellier wrote:. This Event-Driven Fund Won In August With The Largest U.S. Cannabis REIT. DG Value Partners II Class C was up 9.05% for August, bringing its year-to-date return to 44.82%. The S&P 500...

