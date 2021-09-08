Joseph Clayton McCarthy
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI – Joseph Clayton McCarthy, age 83, of Marquette Township, entered eternal life Monday, September 6, 2021, at home, in the loving, comforting care of his family. A complete obituary and arrangements for services will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bay Cliff Health Camp, P.O. Box 310, Big Bay, MI 49808. Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family, where condolences may be expressed online at fassbenderswansonhansen.com.www.miningjournal.net
