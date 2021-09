Looking to build on last season’s success, the Evanston High School volleyball team began their 2021 campaign strong, posting a 5-1 record at the Cokeville Invitational. It was quite the turnaround for the Lady Devils, who posted a 1-4 record in this same tournament a year ago. That team was able to eventually right the ship, but not before making a few coaches nervous with a 1-4 start to the season.