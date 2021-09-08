ADNOC forms strategic alliance with rig builder Helmerich & Payne
ABU DHABI - ADNOC and its subsidiary ADNOC Drilling Company, and Helmerich & Payne, a global leader in rig technologies and drilling solutions, jointly announced today a strategic alliance, that will see ADNOC Drilling acquire eight FlexRig land rigs from H&P for $86.5 million. Following this transaction, H&P will make a $100 million cornerstone investment into ADNOC Drilling’s recently announced initial public offering.www.worldoil.com
