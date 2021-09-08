ADNOC forms strategic alliance with rig builder Helmerich & Payne

The number of drilling rigs operating in U.S. oil fields recovered by six this week as drillers brought offshore rigs back online after Hurricane Ida. The rig count rose to 503, after drillers added four offshore rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and two on land. Offshore drillers in late August shut down and evacuated rigs as a precaution ahead of the Category 4 hurricane. As of Thursday, four of the 11 stationary rigs in the Gulf of Mexico remain evacuated, and two of the 15 mobile rigs in the Gulf are still located off-site, according to the Interior Department.