EIA reports sharp decline in drilled but uncompleted shale well count

By Jozef Lieskovsky, Matthew French on
worldoil.com
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON - Based U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest Drilling Productivity Report, 5,957 drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) were in the United States in all DPR regions in July 2021, the lowest for any month since November 2017. The decline in DUCs in most major U.S. onshore oil-producing regions, especially in the Permian region, reflects more well completions and, at the same time, less new well drilling activity. The completion of more wells is increasing oil production in the Permian region, but the completions are reducing the DUC inventories, which could limit oil production growth in the United States in the coming months.

www.worldoil.com

