2021 Week 3 High School Football Preview

It was legitimately shocking when Quinn Ewers left Southlake (Texas) Carroll High School a season early to enroll at Ohio State. Shocking, but understandable. For one, Ewers was already 18 years old, a single course shy of graduation and, aside from a state championship, he'd accomplished everything a high school quarterback can accomplish. He's the first player since Vince Young to earn a perfect 1.000 score in the 247Sports composite rankings. The No. 1 overall player in the 2022 class became the No. 1 player in the '21 class when he took an equity offer from a beverage brand and joined Ohio State's roster in early August. Since then, he's gotten a deal with a Columbus-area car dealer and a $1.4 million autograph deal.