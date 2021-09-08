CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Week 3 High School Football Preview

By Nick Tuori
michigansportsradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third week of the high school football season is here, and conference play begins in full swing on Friday night! A quick preview of the games airing live on Michigan Sports Radio:. Coopersville vs Fruitport. The Broncos are off to a blistering start, winning their first two games in...

michigansportsradio.com

Muskegon, MImichigansportsradio.com

Muskegon’s Surge Lifts Big Reds Past Dux

The Muskegon Big Reds entered Week 3 in an unfamiliar spot. Last week, they were thoroughly beaten in all facets, something that Muskegon is accustomed to making other opponents deal with. This week, they had no time to feel down, as they were set to take on Coach Shillito’s Dux and their patented T-offense. A fourth quarter surge delivered a 28-20 victory for the Big Reds.
Footballmichigansportsradio.com

This Week on MGN – Week 3

Two weeks are already in the books, and throughout the bulk of West Michigan conference play will kick off this week as OK-Conference based teams will kick off their first of seven conference games of this campaign. MGN again will be live with the Grandville Bulldogs and at one of those conference openers on Friday night – as the ‘Dawgs will travel to Caledonia to take on a tough 2-0 Fighting Scots team.
Indiana Statemichigansportsradio.com

Byron Center Travels to Indiana, Returns With 2OT Victory

The Byron Center Bulldogs won their season opener against Birmingham Seaholm. Last week, they were without a game, as their opponent was sidelined due to COVID. When they faced another week without a game for another COVID cancellation, Coach Marc Cisco’s club hit the road. They crossed the state line to face Elkhart High School, a 6A school in Indiana. It was an absolute thriller, but in the end, the Bulldogs won in double overtime, 35-28.
North Muskegon, MImichigansportsradio.com

North Muskegon’s Offense Explodes in Rout of Shelby

The North Muskegon Norsemen started 2021 with two tough opponents in Muskegon Catholic Central and Montague. So although they entered the game at 0-2, much like their opponent Shelby, it was a different feeling than the Tigers. Using some of that moxie, the Norsemen were able to deliver an offensive explosion in a 67-0 win.
Grand Rapids, MImichigansportsradio.com

Silveri’s Stellar Start Propels Cougars to 62-0 Victory

The Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars are winners of State Championships in each of the past two seasons. With signal caller Joey Silveri leading this offense, it’s hard to imagine that they won’t contend for a third consecutive crown. As OK Gold play began on Friday night against Forest Hills Eastern, Silveri tossed seven touchdowns, all in the first half, to propel the team to a 62-0 victory.
Kent City, MImichigansportsradio.com

Kent City Dominates Lakeview, 48-6

The Kent City Eagles struggled in their first two games, narrowly escaping against Newaygo before suffering a shocking defeat against Hart. This week they began CSAA Silver play, and things returned to normal as the Eagles won 48-6 against the Lakeview Wildcats. Kyler Larson, the junior quarterback for Kent City,...
Footballmichigansportsradio.com

Calvin Christian Secures First Win in 2021

The Calvin Christian Squires won their 2019 opener against Wyoming Lee, 40-24. The rest of that season, the Squires lost eight times. Last fall, Calvin Christian cancelled their season. After they lost their first two games at the start of the 2021 season, they had gone over 740 days without a victory. It was with great jubilation on Friday night that Calvin Christian snapped that streak, taking down Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 25-7.
Kentwood, MImichigansportsradio.com

Rockford vs East Kentwood Preview

Rams prepare for East Kentwood as OK Red play begins. For the third consecutive week Rockford will host a home game to kick off the 2021 football season. But unlike the first two games (nonleague affairs), this time around the Rams will kick off the OK Red regular season. Each and every game of the nine-game regular season slate carries equal weight in determining playoff positioning for the Rams. But in order to achieve all of their preseason goals the biggest initial quest is to win the conference.
Footballmichigansportsradio.com

Britton Deerfield Remains Perfect, Defeats Northpointe

The Britton Deerfield Patriots and Northpointe Christian Mustangs met on Friday in a battle of 1-0 teams in the inaugural season of the Tri-River Conference. A hot start helped the Patriots improve to 2-0 in league play, capturing a 38-12 victory. Just forty-six seconds into the game, Britton Deerfield found...
Big Rapids, MImichigansportsradio.com

Big Rapids Debuts New Stadium with 34-14 Win over Newaygo

The Big Rapids Cardinals had spent the past few seasons playing their home games at Top Taggart Field on the campus of Ferris State University. On Friday night, they unveiled their new home football stadium as they welcomed Newaygo to town. It was a battle for three quarters, but a strong finish allowed the Cardinals to take home a victory in their stadium debut, 34-14.
Footballmichigansportsradio.com

Caledonia Wins OK Red Opener against Grandville

The Caledonia Fighting Scots got out to a 2-0 start that surprised many in the area. They faced a tall test on Friday night, as they welcomed a talented 1-1 Grandville club. After four hard-fought quarters, Caledonia’s hot start continues, as the Fighting Scots won 24-14. After a scoreless first...
Belding, MImichigansportsradio.com

Belding Scores, Scores and Scores More Against Kelloggsville

The Belding Black Knights welcomed the Kelloggsville Rockets to Rudness Field on Friday night for an OK Silver opener. Both teams scored plentiful, but Belding’s 67 points were far too many for Kelloggsville to hang, suffering a 67-26 defeat. Just two minutes in, Belding took a 7-0 lead. Jack Ward...

