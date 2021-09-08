CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

The New Multiracial America

By admin
jacksonvillefreepress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Julianne Malveaux – NNPA NEWSWIRE (Source: www.blackpressusa.com) — The multiracial population, which was 9 million in 2010 and grew to 33.8 million by 2020, reflects two things. First, the rate of racial intermarriage has increased, leading to an increase of mixed-race children. Equally importantly, the number of people who are willing to self-identify as mixed race has grown. People who once hid their mixed-race identity or felt pressured to choose one identity or the other, now feel free to embrace the totality of their identity.

jacksonvillefreepress.com

Comments / 40

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Malveaux
Person
Tamika Mallory
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiracialism#America#Voting Rights#Politics#Race#Census#Latino#Black Latinos#Asian#Lincoln#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Celebritieswashingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: White People Seem to Now Hate for Sport

I first met the brilliant comedian and social activist Dick Gregory in 1968, and for the next 49 years until his passing in 2017, he always insisted that young white people would save America because they saw things differently from the way their bigoted parents saw them. I think my brilliant friend was wrong about that.
Real EstateMSNBC

Home hunting while Black: How racism sabotages the American dream

A recent report from The Markup, co-published with The Associated Press, reveals what many Americans already know: Race plays a significant factor in the home-lending industry. Based on information gathered in 2019, the new report reveals that. People of color, regardless of their economic backgrounds, were denied applications for mortgages...
SocietyDenton Record-Chronicle

The feminization of America: What will it look like?

Are we witnessing the feminization of America? And if so, is that a good thing or a bad thing? Or is it, like so many quiet but ineluctable trends, a combination of the two?. Perceptions of feminization come from some unexpected quarters. The (mostly) free market economist Tyler Cowen sees it as a long-term trend, going back to the suffragist movement a century ago and women’s inclination to prefer the perils of peace to the risks of war. “You might argue that I had the best of both worlds,” he reflects as he nears 60, “namely to grow up in the ‘tougher’ society, but live most of my life in the more feminist society.”
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Column: The American myth that’s driving some Latinos to support the recall

Many of the voters of color who support recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom have one thing in common: They subscribe to the idea that hard work and self-discipline are really all it takes to win in this society. Call it the pull-yourself-up-by-the-bootstraps ideology. It’s the magnetic, freedom-loving myth of the “self-made...
Internetmichiganchronicle.com

Black Americans Can Trace Lineage on Ancestry.com

When 2020 turned on its head, many Black people joined forces to shout that “Black Lives Matter,” among other things. With social uprising impacting Black communities (and other minorities) in greater ways, it was also important to have conversations about this country’s history racist history of racism, systemic and systematic oppression of Black people in America with many curious to learn more about their lineage, Black Enterprise Magazine reported.
SocietyNewsday

Meanings of race, whiteness evolve

Data based on the last U.S. census sparked a flurry of recent headlines about the unprecedented shrinking of the white population in America. The number of Americans who identify as "white alone" dropped by 19.3 million between 2010 and 2020. This is the stuff of "Great Replacement" paranoia on the right, where propagandists like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson ring the alarm about invasion by dark-skinned migrants and devastation of white communities by drugs. Meanwhile, to some on the left, a less white America heralds a more progressive future. But these rhetorical wars don’t capture the reality of a more multiracial America in which the understanding of both race and "whiteness" is likely to evolve.
SocietyLewiston Morning Tribune

Being colorblind is not racist; it’s the moral ideal

There is little that reveals the immorality and dishonesty of the left more than its labeling the term “colorblind” racist. The University of California publishes a list of “microaggressions” — terms and ideas it considers racist — that white people should avoid using. The list includes the term “colorblindness” as well as statements such as “there is only one race, the human race.”
Protestsshakerite.com

America’s Double Standard

The messages and demographics of protesters influence police response. A group protesting police brutality in downtown Cleveland on May 30., following the murder of George Floyd was met with tear gas and rubber bullets, while the insurrectionists of Jan. 6 were faced with little to no police response. A group...
U.S. Politicsolneyenterprise.com

America has become a nation of sheep

I decided to bypass the article I was dead set on writing about the president and his mess in Afghanistan. Whenever I think about it or write about it, I boil over and go to a very negative place. Instead, let’s talk about living a servant’s life. The Bible says...
PoliticsThe Day

America has always run from the truth of itself

Robert E. Lee has retreated from Richmond. Again. The first time, you will recall, was in April of 1865, when he and his tattered army abandoned the city, fleeing east before finally surrendering at Appomattox Courthouse to federal forces commanded by General Ulysses S. Grant. This latest − and, one hopes, last − retreat was similarly ignoble. Last week, a 12-ton, 21-foot tall statue of the Confederate icon was lowered by crane from a graffiti-scarred pedestal, cut into two pieces and carted away on a flatbed truck.
PoliticsThrive Global

Post-911 America is a house divided; will it stand?

Where are the happy Americans? 20 years after 9/11, a recent visit strikingly underscored the gloom. A central reason is that despite undoubted progress that has been achieved in recent decades, America is now beset by a debilitating case of extreme tribalism. At least eight tribes can be observed: Evangelicals,...
Politicsarcamax.com

New Census Shows Fewer White Americans, But That’s Because of How We’re Counting

Are you alarmed or reassured by headlines that show “America’s white population is shrinking”? Where you stand, as the old saying goes, depends on where you sit. I think everyone who believes in our multiracial democracy — not including, say, those die-hard haters who paraded with torches in Charlottesville, Virginia, chanting, “You will not replace us” in 2017 — should be reassured.
Societysfbayview.com

Dear white people, please don’t lose your minds

White people: Don’t take it personally and don’t lose your minds, but the numbers are in, and the numbers don’t lie. For the first time in the history of the U.S. census, the non-Hispanic white population has fallen. With their numbers dropping from 63.7 percent in 2010 to 57.8 percent in 2020, white Americans are estimated to become a minority by 2045, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
SocietyUnion Leader

John Stossel: Toxic victimhood

All White people are, says “White Fragility” author Robin DiAngelo. Race explains everything, says bestselling “How to Be an Antiracist” author Ibram X. Kendi. “Every policy is either racist or anti-racist.”. Kendi’s and DiAngelo’s books are now recommended reading at schools, corporations and in the military. Both authors command high...

Comments / 0

Community Policy