The New Multiracial America
By Julianne Malveaux – NNPA NEWSWIRE (Source: www.blackpressusa.com) — The multiracial population, which was 9 million in 2010 and grew to 33.8 million by 2020, reflects two things. First, the rate of racial intermarriage has increased, leading to an increase of mixed-race children. Equally importantly, the number of people who are willing to self-identify as mixed race has grown. People who once hid their mixed-race identity or felt pressured to choose one identity or the other, now feel free to embrace the totality of their identity.jacksonvillefreepress.com
